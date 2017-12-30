Fiery Big Rig Crash Kills One Person, Shuts Down I 45

ALMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck left one person dead and closed southbound I-45 early this morning.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the town of Alma – north of Corsicana.
Officials confirm one person died on scene.
The big rig – loaded with roofing materials – caught fire and burned for several hours.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, but provided no immediate details on what happened.
The southbound lanes of the freeway are expected to be closed through at least midday Saturday.
