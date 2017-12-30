NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Temperatures are dropping Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and some parts of North Texas could see freezing drizzle. Drivers and the Texas Department of Transportation are preparing for the wintry weather.

TxDOT officials said crews in Tarrant County will be called to start working at around midnight Sunday while Dallas crews started at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

On Wednesday, TxDOT crews started pretreating North Texas highways with a blanket of brine. They finished on Friday. If freezing drizzle falls, the solution should keep ice from forming.

“I feel safer because they treat the roads and take care of them,” said truck driver Kevin Hemming.

As a truck driver, Hemming has seen it all on the roads.

“DFW is not as bad right now compared to Amarillo… the panhandle… when we left, it was snowing and raining,” said Hemming.

TxDOT has spotters out Saturday night as well as 300 more workers coming in Sunday to work 12-hour shifts. More are also ready to respond.

“The roads can get a bit icy… they could get a little slick, so we ask motorists to watch the weather and make smart decisions before you go out tonight or tomorrow night,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Natalie Galindo.

TxDOT is monitoring the weather and, if needed, will bring in crews earlier than expected.