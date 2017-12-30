FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials have canceled outdoor events at Sundance Square on New Year’s Eve due to weather conditions. Indoor events will not be impacted.
The outdoor events for the plaza were canceled to the forecasted wintry temperatures and potential freezing drizzle on Sunday.
According to officials, the cancellations will not impact indoor events at Four Day Weekend, Scat Jazz Lounge, Bass Performance Hall, restaurant and other private events in Sundance Square.
