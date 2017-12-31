WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Current Info | Share Photos | RadarFacebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Americans Killed, Costa Rica, plane crash, Public Safety Ministry
plane e1514773851635 Officials: 10 Americans Killed In Costa Rica Plane Crash

This image from the Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security shows the wreckage from the crash. (Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security/Facebook)

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (CBSNEWS/AP) – A plane carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local residents crashed in a wooded area, killing everyone on board Sunday, Costa Rican authorities said Sunday. The Public Safety Ministry posted images and video of the crash site on Facebook showing burning wreckage of the plane in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

A statement from the ministry said 10 foreign passengers and two Costa Rican crew members were aboard the plane belonging to Nature Air. It said the plane had taken off nearby. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed that multiple U.S. citizens died in the crash. “We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy. We are in contact with Costa Rican aviation authorities and will continue to monitor the situation,” the spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News.

Former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla said on Twitter that her cousin was one of the victims killed in the crash.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

