(CBSNEWS/AP) – President Donald Trump is offering a New Year’s Eve message, saying, “What a year it’s been, and we’re just getting started.”

Trump also tweeted Sunday: “Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Happy New Year!!”

The tweet included a celebratory video recap of the president’s first year in office, showing gauzy footage of him meeting with world leaders, visiting disaster victims and giving speeches, all accompanied by inspirational music and clips of Trump speaking.

The Republican president is spending New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, where his Mar-a-Lago resort is located.

Mr. Trump took to twitter earlier Sunday morning to knock Democrats in Congress, telling supporters that they have been “much better off now” under a Trump presidency.

He suggested that had his opponent Hillary Clinton been elected in 2016, stocks would “be down 50% from values on Election Day.”

“Now they have a great future,” he added, suggesting it was “just beginning”

He also took a moment to acknowledge a deadly shooting in Colorado where a gunman in opened fire on sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. One officer was killed and four others were wounded while striking two civilians in a barrage of gunfire.

Mr. Trump offered his “deepest condolences” to the victims of the shooting, adding “we love our police and law enforcement.”

Earlier, White House spokesperson Helen Ferre said that the president had invited Florida Governor Rick Scott to join him for lunch on Sunday to “discuss ongoing hurricane recovery efforts, the need to improve the nation’s aging infrastructure and other matters important to Floridians.”

According to the White House, President Trump spoke about the tax cut bill that he signed into law before the Christmas holiday and “the economic growth it is already unleashing across the country” during the lunch. The President also “underscored the importance of Governor Scott’s leadership in Florida, and the two indicated that they look forward to working together in the New Year.”

The White House also said that he had been briefed on New Year’s Eve security precautions around the country and will continue to monitor those efforts.