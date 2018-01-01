The Chicago Bears have fired coach John Fox after a third consecutive year of double-digit losses and last-place finishes.
Fox, who came to Chicago from Denver, where he won four straight AFC West titles, finished 14-34 with the Bears and never won more than six games in any of his three seasons.
He is still 133-123 over a career that also included time with the Carolina Panthers. But Fox’s .292 winning percentage will go down as the second worst in the history of the Bears.
