WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, fired, John Fox, NFL

The Chicago Bears have fired coach John Fox after a third consecutive year of double-digit losses and last-place finishes.

Fox, who came to Chicago from Denver, where he won four straight AFC West titles, finished 14-34 with the Bears and never won more than six games in any of his three seasons.

He is still 133-123 over a career that also included time with the Carolina Panthers. But Fox’s .292 winning percentage will go down as the second worst in the history of the Bears.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch