WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Football, Hue Jackson, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Browns coach Hue Jackson feels fortunate to be back after a historic, losing season.

Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized Monday, a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

Jackson says he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to “re-recruit” some of them. Jackson said he’s grateful that owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam trust him to turn around a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2002 and has gone 2-41 since its last road win.

Jackson plans to spend the next few days reflecting on possible changes to his staff and says it’s possible he’ll hire an offensive coordinator after handling both jobs.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch