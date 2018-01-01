MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thomas and Teresa Farris of Duncanville rang in the new year with a new, healthy baby girl!
Lydia Marissa Farris was born at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Weighing in at 7 pounds 5 ounces, and 20 inches long.
Dad, Thomas is a welding teacher at Duncanville ISD.
The new parents received a gift basket full of gifts and a new baby book, to help Lydia to get a head start on reading as part of the Read to Me program.
