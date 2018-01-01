WIND CHILL ADVISORY: Current Info | Share Photos | RadarFacebook | Twitter | Weather App
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A wrong-way driver is responsible for the first traffic death for 2018 in North Texas, just after midnight.

According to Dallas Police, a wrong-way driver was traveling southbound on I-35E in the northbound lanes in his a 2013 Hyundai Elantra around 12:33 a.m. Monday.

The unidentified male collided with a 2012 Ford Expedition being driven by a 34-year-old male near Wheatland Road.

Following the collision, Police say the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

The Dallas County medical examiner was called to the scene.

The two drivers have not yet been identified pending next-of-kin notification.

 

