DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A wrong-way driver is responsible for the first traffic death for 2018 in North Texas, just after midnight.
According to Dallas Police, a wrong-way driver was traveling southbound on I-35E in the northbound lanes in his a 2013 Hyundai Elantra around 12:33 a.m. Monday.
The unidentified male collided with a 2012 Ford Expedition being driven by a 34-year-old male near Wheatland Road.
Following the collision, Police say the driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.
The Dallas County medical examiner was called to the scene.
The two drivers have not yet been identified pending next-of-kin notification.