DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Looking back at the 2017 season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he believes in change, just not at the head coach position.

Following a disappointing end to the 2017 season in which his team failed to make the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not even considered getting rid of his head coach.

“It’s not even a thought for me,” Jones told The Fan’s Shan & RJ show. “I like the fact that we’ve invested several years of Jason (Garrett) evolving in this profession.”

Jones did add that the team will have “quite a bit of change” when talking about the Cowboys coaching staff, just not at the top.

The Fan’s Mike Fisher previously reported that coach Dooley has a foot out the door. Dooley is not being fired, he’s just eyeing ‘green pastures’ says Fisher. Coaches Eberflus and Wilson are currently without contracts according to Fisher. That doesn’t necessarily mean they are out, just that future deals are unknown at this time.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan confirming that he would like Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli back next season. @1053SS @Rjchoppy — Roy White III (@RDubThree) January 2, 2018

Turning his attention to his quarterback, Jones still sees a bright future with Dak Prescott.

“I can say this unequivocally, Dak is so much better prepared to meet our expectations in his third year… because of the adversity he’s had” said Jones. “He obviously didn’t have the year, stat-wise, he did in his first year. It’s truly a position that the intangible of ‘just get the job done’ shine through. He’s got everything to do it.”

In a message to the Dallas Cowboys fan base, Jones said “Now is very important. This defense, we’ve got it on the come. QB, we’ve got a good footprint of what team we want to be. Let’s just get it coached up and give ourselves a chance to be where we’re not right now.”