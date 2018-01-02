WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The new year did not bring relief to major airports across the nation. An outage of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s processing system briefly led to delays on Monday night for international travelers arriving in the United States.
A spokeswoman for the agency explained that a two-hour delay starting around 6:30 p.m. forced officers to process arriving passengers using backup procedures at some airports. The delays were felt at DFW International Airport among others in New York, Seattle, Miami and more.
Some passengers said that the wait times lasted several hours, even forcing some to miss connecting flights.
Agency spokeswoman Jennifer Gabris said that the disruption in processing did not affect the standards for security screening and is not believed to be malicious in nature.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)