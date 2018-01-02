DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters braved the bitter cold this morning to knock down a fire at a building in South Dallas.
According to Dallas Fire Department officials, the fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a vacant building on Elsie Faye Heggins near Scyene Road. Officials say the building appeared to be under construction.
The cold weather is makde it difficult for fire crews to douse the flames. The water from fire crews created ice on the road and sidewalks and extra crews were called in to help.
Official say no one has been hurt and there’s no word yet on how the fire got started.