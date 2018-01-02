STILL FREEZING IN DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
IOWA PARK (AP) — Authorities say a variety of complaints has prompted inmates at a North Texas prison to refuse accepting meals.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice initially said 45 prisoners in administrative segregation had begun a hunger strike but TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst said Tuesday the number stood at 37.

Inmates in administrative segregation are isolated from the general prison population because they’re deemed a security risk or danger to others.

The inmates participating in the hunger strike are housed at the Allred Unit in Iowa Park, outside Wichita Falls.

Hurst says they began refusing meals on Christmas, but that some have food items in their cells that they purchased from the commissary.

He says the inmates have complained about recreational time, food portions and the temperature.

