NEW YORK (AP) – Stock indexes closed higher on the first trading day of 2018, led by gains in big technology companies.
Retailers also led the way higher Tuesday. Nordstrom rose 3.7 percent, while Facebook gained 2.8 percent and Apple rose 1.8 percent.
The gains were enough to set all-time highs for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite.
Natural gas prices climbed as cold weather continued to grip large parts of the U.S.
The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,695.
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 104 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,824. The Nasdaq climbed 103 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.46 percent.