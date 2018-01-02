STILL FREEZING IN DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:closing bell, Dow Jones, Local TV, Nasdaq, Standard & Poor's 500, Stock market, technology companies

NEW YORK (AP) –  Stock indexes closed higher on the first trading day of 2018, led by gains in big technology companies.

Retailers also led the way higher Tuesday. Nordstrom rose 3.7 percent, while Facebook gained 2.8 percent and Apple rose 1.8 percent.

The gains were enough to set all-time highs for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite.

Natural gas prices climbed as cold weather continued to grip large parts of the U.S.

The S&P 500 index rose 22 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,695.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 104 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,824. The Nasdaq climbed 103 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,006.

gettyimages 144715509 e1514928167543 Nasdaq Closes Above 7,000 For First Time

(Photo credit EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.46 percent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch