DFW
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email […]
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter […]
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can […]
KRLD
OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics […]
105.3 The Fan
Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
NBC Names Hoda Kotb As Matt Lauer's Replacement On "Today"
NBC has named Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the "Today" show's first two hours with Savannah Guthrie, replacing Matt Lauer following his firing on sexual misconduct charges.
Survey Finds That Most Large Public Colleges Don't Track Suicides
Nearly half of the largest public universities do not track suicides among their students, despite making investments in prevention at a time of surging demand for mental health services.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Latest Headlines
Cowboys Coaching Carousel: Who Is Moving, Who Is Staying, Who Is In Limbo?
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that “we’ll have quite a bit of change’’ on the coaching staff.
Cowboys Owner Jones 'Invested' In Coach Garrett, Will Retain Coordinators
Looking back at the 2017 season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he believes in change, just not at the head coach position.
Featured Podcasts
Shan and RJ
Ben & Skin
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Storm Team Blog
Sky Cams
Share Photos
Weather App
Traffic
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
KRLD Restaurant Week
Audio
Featured Podcasts
CEO Spotlight
Around Town
Better Living with Nick Carissimi
Brad Sham Cowboys Report
Gavin Dawson
Hello, Win Column!
E.S.P.
Eat
Meet The Selfieccino, The Most Personalized Drink Ever
If you really like taking selfies, then there’s a café that you need to check out. They’re doing something different at a shop in London. Baristas there are making selfieccinos.
Scardello Artisan Cheese In Dallas Is A Cheese Lover's Paradise
Scardello Artisan Cheese carries over 150 different selections. If you're not sure what you like, don't worry. They will let you sample everything in the case.
See
Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes 11 Komodo Dragon Hatchlings
There is a new addition to the Fort Worth Zoo -- eleven new additions, to be exact. For the first time in its 108-year history, the zoo is welcoming Komodo dragon hatchlings.
5 Bucket List Items That You Can Cross Off In North Texas
Take some time to knock these local must-do activities off your bucket list.
Play
Test Your Skills By Escaping From The Secret Chambers
Imagine that you're locked in a room, frantically searching for clues to get out. The Secret Chambers is a challenge where walking in is easy, but breaking out is where the fun begins.
Season Of Giving: Forbes Reveals The Top U.S. Charities Of 2017
The holiday season brings out generosity in people. Forbes has revealed their list of America's largest charities, and how much of your money goes towards their respective causes.
Contests
KRLDAM Contest Rules
KRLDFM Contest Rules
11 Days Of Christmas Wishes
Need a little extra holiday cheer this year? Register for a chance to win $1100! Contest Ended 12/17/17 at 11:59 p.m. (CST)
The Night Before!
Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to Minneapolis, Minnesota to experience The Night Before concert.
Pro Football Knockout Pool
You would win $5,000 in the Weekly Pro Football Knockout Pool.
2017 Pro Football Challenge
You could win $5,000 in this National contest. Pick the winner of each game up until 5 minutes before the game starts. You will also need to pick the exact score for the tiebreaker game of the week
KRLD-FM Contest Rules
More
Travel
The 5 Best Places For Ice Fishing In The United States
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all of the essential clothing, equipment and gear.
United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Took Her Seat
United Airlines has apologized and given a $500 travel voucher to a passenger who accused the airline of giving her first-class seat to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Houston Democrat.
The Best Resorts For Backcountry Skiing In North America
Although it is not for everyone, backcountry skiing has been rising in popularity amongst winter sports, particularly in North America. It can be as exhilarating as it is potentially dangerous.
America's Best Sledding Hills To Enjoy This Winter Season
If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.
More
Events
STILL FREEZING IN DFW:
Current Conditions
|
Live Radar
|
Traffic
|
Share Photos
|
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
Weather App
Latest NFL Power Rankings
January 2, 2018 at 8:45 am
Filed Under:
NFL
,
NFL Power Rankings
More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KRLD 1080
105.3 The Fan
100.3 Jack FM
98.7 KLUV
La Grande 107.5
ALT 103.7
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KVTV Live
Live Feed