DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People across North Texas are waking up to another day of bitter cold temperatures.
A cold front Saturday sent temperatures plunging. It also brought light snow and freezing drizzle that coated some highways and bridges with ice.
And while the winter-related advisories have been allowed to expire, the danger remains – especially for those who sleep outside.
Several charities have stepped up to provide the homeless with shelter, food and coats.
SoupMobile drove into South Dallas yesterday afternoon. The faith-based charity handed out hot meals and warm blankets.
A few miles to the northeast, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church opened its doors to about 50 people needing relief from the cold last night.
We aren’t expecting any more precipitation, but the cold air it’s here to stay – at least another day.