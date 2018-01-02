GREENVILLE (CBSDFW) – Greenville police are looking for a woman they believe tampered with or fabricated physical evidence in the shooting death of a 7-year-old boy.

Authorities say, Patricia Silva-Sullivan is wanted after a pregnant woman, Brooke Craig, shot into a car driven by her boyfriend, Cameron Castillo, and killed his son.

Police haven’t said how Sullivan may have tampered with evidence, however, when contacted by CBS 11, family members of the boy say that Patricia is Craig’s best friend but that authorities advised them not to share further information with the media.

On December 28, officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of Pickett Street in Greenville, but when officers arrived they could find no trouble in the area. While those officers were at the house, seven-year-old Kaden Green arrived at the Hunt Regional Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound and died later at the hospital.

Officers later determined that Craig and Castillo got into an argument and that the woman fired on her boyfriend and three kids that were in the car.

Craig got in the car with Castillo, and they fled together, leaving the kids behind, including Kaden, who was bleeding from his chest.

Police found the couple more than 30 miles away in McKinney. They led police on a chase that eventually ended in Frisco after Craig rammed into police cars.

The other two kids who were in the car were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Silva-Sullivan, please contact Detective Meeks at 903-457-2917 or 903-457-2900.