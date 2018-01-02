A VERY strong upper level disturbance will pass DIRECTLY over north Texas later today. Unfortunately (for all you snow lovers), we are moisture STARVED. If any snow shows up on radar, most of it will evaporate before reaching the ground. SORRY!! No accumulation will occur.
The biggest story has been…and will be the VERY cold temperatures. Before all hard freezes will continue through Friday morning, but afternoon highs will be back in the 40s Wed. – Friday…and FINALLY into the 50s this weekend! Please remember the four P’s!!! People, plants, pets and people…. until we thaw out.
- Temperatures staying below freezing today with clouds!
- SLIGHT chance of snow flurries later today. No Accumulations.
- Another VERY cold night tonight. Temps in the teens.
- FINALLY warming ABOVE freezing Wednesday. (40s)
- A slow warm up this week, but below freezing at night through Fri.
- Highs in the 50s by this weekend with a chance of showers.
- 0.06” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.
- 2017 ends with a SURPLUS of 0.48”!!
*Yesterday High: 30; Rain 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
Today: Mostly cloudy…A winter’s sky today. SLIGHT chance for a few flurries later today. COLD! High: Upper 20s. Wind: ENE 5 mph.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and continued cold. Low: 15-20. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and chilly. High: Low 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High: Low 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. High: Mid to upper 40s.
Saturday. Increasing clouds and BALMY!!! J….High: Mid 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy and cool. Slight chance of showers. High: Upper 50s.
Monday: Back to sunshine. Slightly cooler. High: Mid 50s.
