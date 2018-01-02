AMES, Iowa (AP) — After dropping its first two overtime games, Texas finally survived an extra session thanks to a career-best shooting effort from Dylan Osetkowski.

Osetkowski scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers — including the go-ahead bucket with 33.5 seconds left in overtime — and Texas beat Iowa State 74-70 on Monday night to improve to 3-0 on the road.

Mohamed Bamba had 10 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Longhorns (10-4, 1-1 Big 12), who have also beaten VCU and Alabama away from Austin this season.

But after dropping OT games against Duke and Gonzaga, Osetkowski helped Texas survive a game that featured 17 lead changes and ended with its first win in Ames since 2010.

“All I did was shoot the ball with confidence,” Osetkowski said.

He got plenty of help from Bamba, who blocked Cameron Lard under the basket with two minutes left in overtime. Matt Coleman then beat Nick Weiler-Babb off the dribble and got a reverse layup under Lard to put Texas ahead 67-63 with 1:41 to go.

Iowa State responded though, as Lard and Jackson scored in the paint to tie it at 67.

As he had all night, Osetkowski pulled up from the elbow and calmly put Texas ahead by 3. Bamba redirected a Donovan Jackson floater, and Coleman iced it at the line.

“It just shows our fight,” Coleman said. “You’ve got to find a way to win.”

Jackson scored 24 points to lead Iowa State (9-4, 0-2), which is off to its first 0-2 start in league play since 2010-11. Lard added a career-best 21 points with 16 rebounds.

“With this team, we’re going to grow with every week, every game,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We’ve just got to continue to work.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Texas: With Iowa State in a deep rebuild, a defeat in Ames currently qualifies as a bad loss for Big 12 teams. The Longhorns didn’t play great, but they did just enough to avoid suffering a resume-deflating event. “Road wins are hard to come by in this league,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said.

Iowa State: Both of Iowa State’s Big 12 losses came at home against unranked opponents — in a league where half the teams are ranked. The rebuilding Cyclones could easily be 0-4 in the league when it returns home to host Baylor on Jan. 13.

THE END OF REGULATION

The final two minutes of the second half turned out to be more entertaining than the extra session.

Eric Davis Jr. drilled a corner 3 with 2:02 left to give Texas a 59-58 lead. Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton missed an open 3 on the other end, but he stuffed Kerwin Roach on the baseline to give the Cyclones the ball back.

Jackson nailed a 3 to put Iowa State ahead 61-59 with a minute to go. But Coleman’s jumper tied it up, and Nick Weiler-Babb turned it over on an inbound pass. Davis missed a free throw, giving Iowa State the last shot. The Cyclones could only get a look from 15 feet for big man Solomon Young, and his shot wasn’t close.

THE NUMBERS

Davis finished with 15 points after failing to score in the first half. … Coleman had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. … Wigginton, a point guard, was just 2-of-14 shooting — though he did grab nine defensive rebounds. … Iowa State had just eight turnovers. … Jackson was 6 of 12 on 3s.

HE SAID IT

“He got tired of me cursing him out in practice,” Coleman joked about Osetkowski’s success from beyond the arc. Osetkowski said his teammates and coaches have been imploring him to shoot more 3s.

UP NEXT

Texas plays at Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

