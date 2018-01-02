HURST (KRLD-AM) — A Hurst police officer is going viral on Facebook — not for something that happened, but for something that ALMOST happened.
“He’ sort of surprised at how much attention this is getting,” says Hurst Police Lt. Billy Keadle.
Keadle is referring to a video of an officer that nearly got hit by a car on a slick roadway over the weekend.
On Sunday, in very frigid conditions, Officer Jonathan Cramer was helping a driver on 183 when he slipped en route back to his patrol car — just as another car was slipping towards him.
The video, which has been viewed on Facebook more than 700,000 times, shows Ofc. Cramer moving his hand out of the way at literally the last possible second.
Lt. Keadle says Cramer views it as simply doing his job.
“This person was needing assistance, and that officer was out there to do his job and to help them,” says Keadle.
Fortunately, no one is hurt.