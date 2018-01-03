STILL FREEZING IN DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By L.P. Phillips
RICHARDSON (1080 KRLD) – The autopsy report in the death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews says she died of ‘homicidal violence,’ but there is no specific cause of death, according to sources close to the investigation.

Sherin’s adoptive parents Sini and Wesley Mathews lost custody of their biological child after Sherin went missing for two weeks in October. Her body was later found in a culvert near her home.

Even though the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed that Sherin’s manner of death was due to ‘homicidal violence,’ because of level of decomposition, they could not determine an exact cause of death.

Wesley Mathews was arrested and charged with injury to a child, which is a felony charge. Sini Mathews was arrested for child endangerment.

Mr. Mathews originally told authorities that he was punishing Sherin at 3:00 a.m. for not drinking her milk. He ordered her to go into the family’s backyard and stand alone by a tree. When he returned about 15 minutes later, he stated, the child was no longer there.

wesley matthews mugshot Report: Autopsy Says Sherin Mathews Died From Homicidal Violence

Wesley Mathews Mugshot via Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

The 37-year-old father then changed his story, according to arrest affidavits, claiming that he “physically assisted” Sherin with drinking milk. The toddler started to choke and, after coughing for a bit, her breathing began to slow down. When he could no longer feel the girl’s pulse, Mr. Mathews “believed she had died” and removed Sherin’s body from the home.

006a6414a64f402c916ac5314672d579 Report: Autopsy Says Sherin Mathews Died From Homicidal Violence

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

Mr. Mathews is still being held on a $1 million bond at the Dallas County jail.

Sini Mathews had her bond reduced from $250,000 to $100,000 in December. If she is indeed released, she will be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor, as she is said to be a flight risk who could try to flee to her native country of India.

Richardson Police have said they will be releasing more details on the case later today.

*This is a developing story. Follow 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

