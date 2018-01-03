CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Buffalo Bills, LeSean McCoy, NFL, NFL Playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Bills running back LeSean McCoy won’t practice Wednesday because of a right ankle injury, and it’s uncertain whether he can play Sunday at Jacksonville in Buffalo’s first playoff game in 18 years.

gettyimages 898081592 e1514309648931 Bills RB McCoy To Miss Practice And Listed Day To Day

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 24: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Coach Sean McDermott would only list the Bills’ top offensive threat as day to day and declined to say whether McCoy would be able to practice at all this week. McCoy was scheduled to address reporters after practice.

McCoy was carted off the field after being hurt on the opening drive of the second half of Buffalo’s 22-16 win at Miami on Sunday.

The win coupled with Baltimore’s 31-27 loss to Cincinnati clinched Buffalo’s first playoff berth since the 1999 season. As the AFC’s sixth seed, the Bills (9-7) will face South Division champion Jacksonville (10-6) in a wild-card game.

McCoy leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving.

