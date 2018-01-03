DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Police are looking for two women they say have been driving around Northwest Dallas over the past month – stealing packages and mail from front porches.
Doorbell cameras have captured the women walk up to a porch, grab packages and mail, and drive off in a blue 2000 Ford F-150 truck.
Both women are Hispanic, in their late 20s to early 30s, around 5’5, weighing 160 pounds.
One of the women has blonde hair.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Detective K.D. Janse at 214-671-8066.
Comments
Iris Bekker JeffreysMore from Iris Bekker Jeffreys