WACO (CBSDFW.COM) – The population in Waco will soon be growing… those famous “Fixer Uppers” Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their fifth child.

The HGTV stars shared the news via Instagram with a photo showing both mom and dad with “bumps” under their shirts.

Part of the caption from Chip read “Gaines party of 7…”

Chip and Jo Jo are already parents to two sons and two daughters.

It was in September when the Gaines clan announced they would be closing the door on their hit show and that season 5 would be their last. The show, which premiered in 2013, featured the couple and their company, Magnolia Homes, as they remodeled more than 100 houses in the Waco-area.

With the announcement came theories as to why the couple was ending the show. “There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” Joanna told Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. “That our marriage is on the rocks… I was pregnant. It’s funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.'”

The Gaines family said that while the show will end, their business will move forward and that they “aren’t done with Waco.”