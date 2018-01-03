Filed Under:City of Houston, Darian Ward, houston mayor, Local TV, personal business, Press Secretary, Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON (AP) — A press secretary for Houston’s mayor was suspended for nearly two weeks without pay after officials determined she’d sent or received thousands of emails related to personal business on city time.

A city memo alleges about 5,000 emails from Darian Ward’s city account related to her production company or other personal business.

screen shot 2018 01 03 at 3 55 42 pm Houston Mayors Press Secretary Suspended

Darian Ward (LinkedIn)

The memo says Ward misrepresented the number of emails she’d sent related to personal business.

She indicated as part of an open records request that only 30 such emails existed.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he exceeded punishment recommendations for Ward.

Turner says officials have sent a letter to all city employees reminding them “that while you’re on city time, I expect for you to do city work.”

