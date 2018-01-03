Filed Under:Donald Trump, Former White House Chief Strategist, President Trump, Steve Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump says in the statement Wednesday that when Bannon was fired, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 presidential race.

An adaptation of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” published Wednesday in New York magazine says Trump believed his nomination would boost his brand and deliver “untold opportunities.”

An excerpt published by The Guardian says Bannon described a Trump Tower meeting between the president’s son and a group of Russians as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

