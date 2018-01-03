FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Wednesday Tammie A. Hughes has joined her staff as Chief of the Investigative Division.
According to a DA’s office news release, Hughes is a highly decorated 33-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department who most recently served as Assistant Chief during the tenures of both former Dallas Police Chief David Brown and new Chief Renee’ Hall.
She retired from the DPD at the end of 2017.
“Tammie brings an exemplary combination of experience and expertise,” said Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson. “I’m thrilled to have her as a member of my executive team.”
She replaces former division chief, Gary Willis, who retired in 2017.
“In her tenure with the Dallas Police Department, Tammie dealt with almost every imaginable management scenario through her leadership positions with divisions such as Internal Affairs, Personnel, Public Integrity and Training,” Wilson continued. “She has dedicated herself to the same principles of accountability, transparency and enhanced communication on which we model our practices, and is every bit as personable as she is professional.”
Hughes will manage the more than 40 CDA investigators who make up the Investigative Division of the District Attorney’s office.
Hughes’ first day on the job with the office was Tuesday, January 2, 2018.