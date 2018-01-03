Filed Under:Chief of the Investigative Division, Dallas Police Department, Local TV, Sharen Wilson, Tammie Hughes, Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced Wednesday Tammie A. Hughes has joined her staff as Chief of the Investigative Division.

tammiehughes 012018 Retired DPD Assistant Chief Named Tarrant County Criminal DA’s New Chief Investigator

Tammie Hughes -Tarrant County Criminal DA’s Chief Investigator

According to a DA’s office news release, Hughes is a highly decorated 33-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department who most recently served as Assistant Chief during the tenures of both former Dallas Police Chief David Brown and new Chief Renee’ Hall.

She retired from the DPD at the end of 2017.

“Tammie brings an exemplary combination of experience and expertise,” said Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson. “I’m thrilled to have her as a member of my executive team.”

She replaces former division chief, Gary Willis, who retired in 2017.

“In her tenure with the Dallas Police Department, Tammie dealt with almost every imaginable management scenario through her leadership positions with divisions such as Internal Affairs, Personnel, Public Integrity and Training,” Wilson continued. “She has dedicated herself to the same principles of accountability, transparency and enhanced communication on which we model our practices, and is every bit as personable as she is professional.”

Hughes will manage the more than 40 CDA investigators who make up the Investigative Division of the District Attorney’s office.

Hughes’ first day on the job with the office was Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch