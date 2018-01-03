North Texans interested in employment opportunities, career training and/or pursuing higher education are invited to CBS 11 and TXA 21’s sixth annual career and education expo. The free event will be held on Friday, January 26 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Irving Mall, located along Highway 183 at North Belt Line Road.
Representatives from a wide variety of area employers, colleges, universities and trade schools will be available to provide information about job opportunities and to provide guidance on educational enrollment. ‘Texas is Hiring’ will also include information on career changes, returning to school and career certifications.
Job applicants are encouraged to bring current resumes, dress appropriately and be prepared for on-site interviews.
If you would like more information, or to participate this year, please email cbs11@ktvt.com.