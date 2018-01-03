ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Rangers fans will have to wait a few more months to see their team in action, but they can watch a different kind of on-field action right now!
The construction progress of the team’s new ballpark, Globe Life Field, can be seen through the lens of a time-lapse camera that became operational Wednesday.
The camera feed, which is programmed on a delayed basis, can be viewed 24 hours a day here.
Fans can pan and zoom in on different images of the camera feed using the technology available on the website.
The camera was manufactured by EarthCam and was installed by Manhattan Construction, the General Contractor of Globe Life Field.
The camera is mounted on the back of the right field video board of Globe Life Park in Arlington and provides a view looking south on the 13-acre Globe Life Field construction site.
Groundbreaking on the $1.1 billion ballpark took place in late September 2017.
General site excavation, installation of the soil retention system, pier drilling, and running of underground utilities are the principle construction activities currently in progress.
The 1.7 million square foot facility is scheduled to be completed for the 2020 season.