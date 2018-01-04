GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – Two men are dead after a gun battle outside of a vacant home in Garland.
Garland Police Officers were called to the home on Glenmoor near Guthrie just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say two groups decided to meet at that house, but they don’t know why they chose that home because no one lived there.
At some point, detectives say a fight broke out and shots were fired.
One man died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital by friends. He was later pronounced dead.
Police don’t think the shooting was gang related and they’ve not found any of the guns that were used.
No one has been arrested and the names of those who died haven’t been released.
Comments
Chelsea WadeMore from Chelsea Wade