Say goodbye to the arctic air! Slowly warming temperatures will return to North Texas by the weekend.
*Yesterday High: 50; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*
- January thaw continues…above normal temps. return Saturday.
- One more freeze ahead Friday morning.
- MOST of the weekend looks grrrrrrrrrreat!
- Chance of rain late Sunday.
- Upper level ‘zonal flow’ (west to east) keeps us mild and dry next week.
- 0.19” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.
- 2017 ends with a SURPLUS of 0.48”
Today: Passing high clouds, dry and cool. High: Near 50. Wind: Lt Var.
Tonight: Fair and cold. Last freeze for a while! Low: 27-35. Wind: South 5-10.
Friday: Sunny and cool. A bit warmer. High: Mid 50s.
Saturday. Increasing clouds and seasonable. High: Near 60. Areas of drizzle after midnight.
Sunday: Cloudy and VERY windy. Chance of showers (2nd half of the day). High: Mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday: Back to sunshine. Slightly cooler. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice. Highs: Low 60s.
