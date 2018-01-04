By Dan Brounoff
Say goodbye to the arctic air! Slowly warming temperatures will return to North Texas by the weekend.

*Yesterday High: 50; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 56; Normal Low: 35*

  • January thaw continues…above normal temps. return Saturday.
  • One more freeze ahead Friday morning.
  • MOST of the weekend looks grrrrrrrrrreat!
  • Chance of rain late Sunday.
  • Upper level ‘zonal flow’ (west to east) keeps us mild and dry next week.
  • 0.19” BELOW normal at DFW for 2018.
  • 2017 ends with a SURPLUS of 0.48”

Today: Passing high clouds, dry and cool. High: Near 50. Wind: Lt Var.

Tonight: Fair and cold. Last freeze for a while! Low: 27-35. Wind: South 5-10.

Friday: Sunny and cool. A bit warmer. High: Mid 50s.

Saturday. Increasing clouds and seasonable. High: Near 60. Areas of drizzle after midnight.

Sunday: Cloudy and VERY windy. Chance of showers (2nd half of the day). High: Mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday: Back to sunshine. Slightly cooler. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice. Highs: Low 60s.

 

