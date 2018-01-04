PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An unoccupied beachfront house in Florida has partially collapsed due to beach erosion.
The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the home on Facebook, shortly after the structure — teetering on the edge of an eroded sand dune — began collapsing. No one was injured.
Sheriff’s officials, along with fire rescue crews and building inspectors, secured the scene. Ponte Vedra Beach is on Florida’s northeast Atlantic coast.
The two-story structure is crumbling on the beach side. Large chunks of debris were visible along the beach.
Officials say a fence will be erected to keep people away from the home.
Several homes along the northeast Florida beaches collapsed during Hurricane Irma in September.
