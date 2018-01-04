Filed Under:Beach, Beach House, collapse, collapsed wall, florida, house collapse, Hurricane Irma, Local TV, partial collapse
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An unoccupied beachfront house in Florida has partially collapsed due to beach erosion.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the home on Facebook, shortly after the structure — teetering on the edge of an eroded sand dune — began collapsing. No one was injured.

Sheriff’s officials, along with fire rescue crews and building inspectors, secured the scene. Ponte Vedra Beach is on Florida’s northeast Atlantic coast.

The two-story structure is crumbling on the beach side. Large chunks of debris were visible along the beach.

Officials say a fence will be erected to keep people away from the home.

Several homes along the northeast Florida beaches collapsed during Hurricane Irma in September.

