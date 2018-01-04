DALLAS (CBS11) – Claire’s says two lab tests show no asbestos was found in their children’s makeup kits.

This announcement comes more than a week after the children’s retailer pulled nine items from store shelves over asbestos concerns.

Kristi Warner, a Rhode Island mother who works at Deaton Law Firm, sent her daughter’s makeup kit, along with products from Claire’s stores in nine different states to be tested.

According to WJAR-TV, an independent lab in North Carolina found tremolite asbestos in every product. The cancer-causing material is linked to mesothelioma.

Asbestos is a known carcinogen and exposure to it has been linked to life-threatening diseases like asbestos’s, lung cancer, and mesothelioma, according to the CDC.

“The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed,” said Warner.

Claire’s – which has more than 3,000 stores in 36 countries – had pulled nine products including eye shadows, blushes, and compact powders as they completed their own investigation.

On January 4, Claire’s sent a new statement to Consumer Justice refuting the asbestos claims. Here is the entire statement:

We are pleased to report that test results received to date from two certified independent labs confirm that the products in question are asbestos free, completely safe and meet all government requirements. As we said previously, we also confirmed that the talc ingredient that is used in the cosmetics was sourced from Merck KGaA and is asbestos free. Any report that suggests that the products are not safe is totally false.

We have shared with Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the certificates of analysis provided by Merck, and plan to share with those agencies the results of the testing being conducted by the independent labs.

Furthermore, we dispute the findings and testing methods of Sean Fitzgerald, the Director of Research and Analytical Services for Scientific Analytical Institute (SAI), which was asked to do the testing by a personal injury law firm. We only learned of the claims after they went to the press. We have made multiple requests for Mr. Fitzgerald’s detailed test data, but it has not been provided to us. Mr. Fitzgerald also went to the press in July with claims that testing of cosmetics from Justice showed evidence of asbestos, which Justice refuted after analysis of a third-party ISO-certified testing lab.

Claire’s® is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers of fashionable jewelry and accessories for young women, teens, tweens and kids and we pride ourselves in providing our customers with quality products that we stand by. Our paramount concern is the safety of our customers and we apologize for any distress these false reports may have caused. We thank customers for being patient with us as we sought the truth in this matter. We will continue to honor returns from any customers remaining uncomfortable.