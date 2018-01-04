Filed Under:Buckalew Street, Dallas, Dallas PD, Local TV, Oak Cliff, standoff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police were involved in a standoff in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas on Thursday morning, where a man was holed up inside of a home with a child. That child exited the home, but the man remained inside.

The incident started at about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Buckalew Street, south of the Bishop Arts District.

According to officials at the scene, this started as a domestic violence call. One family member was able to get out of the home, but the suspect was still inside with a 7-year-old girl. It is not known how the man and the girl are related.

The man often stood at the doorway of the home, talking to police negotiators, first on a cell phone and later in person.

An ambulance and a fire truck were placed on standby, and the area was blocked off, but SWAT teams were not called out to provide assistance. Authorities were said to be worried about the safety of the child and weapons that the suspect owned.

At one point during the standoff, the little girl walked into the home’s front yard, clearly frightened about what was happening outside. She then turned around and went back into the home with the suspect.

A short time later, the girl did exit the home and was ushered into a police car to stay warm and safe.

Police officers remained at the scene, surrounding the home and speaking with the suspect. He ultimately exited the house at about 9:00 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident. Nobody was injured during the hours-long ordeal.

