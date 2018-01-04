CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:crash, Fort Worth, home security cam, Local TV, Rain, South Hulen Street, Viral Video, Yvonne Brady

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – When it’s raining, Yvonne Brady’s grandchildren know to stay out of the kitchen. The dining room is off limits, too. It’s not due to fear of getting wet, but from what might come through the windows or the walls at any moment.

“My biggest fear is, number one, me or my family being hurt,” Brady said. “And I’m, tired of living like this.”

More people than ever are seeing what she’s afraid of after she posted a video from a home security camera online.

screen shot 2018 01 04 at 5 45 41 pm Home Security Cam Captures Crash That Just Missed Man In Front Of Home

man almost hit by SUV (ViralHog)

The video shows a man walking on the sidewalk down South Hulen Street in Fort Worth in front of Brady’s home. Then in the background, a grey Jeep Cherokee starts to lose control on the wet road. The SUV turns sideways, and instead of following the curve of the road, jumps the curbs, the tires digging muddy ditches in Brady’s front lawn. Headed directly for the man walking, the Jeep somehow spins around him. It bounces off concrete in front of a window, and redirects back into the street, missing the man for a second time.

With more than 300,000 views and counting on YouTube, commenters are amazed the man walked away unscathed.

It’s far from the first time, however, Brady has seen something similar in front of her home, and exactly why she installed the cameras.

In August, a car drove through her fence, then through her neighbors. In February, a car crashed through the wall of her dining room. Her neighbor, Frank Khatib, said cars have hit his property at least half a dozen times.

“When it’s raining, I stay out of my kitchen and out of my dining room, because those are in the pathway of any car that would leave the road,” Brady said.

Both residents said they have had ongoing discussions with the City of Fort Worth about a fix for the problem. The sidewalk along the curve is also regularly used by pedestrians, and three blocks down from an elementary school.

Richard Martinez, an assistant director in the city’s transportation department said the city was aware of the problem and had started plans for a guard rail around the curve. However, a buried gas line prevented it from being installed.

Martinez said the focus has now turned to trying to slow down traffic on Hulen. Bright yellow chevron signs already warn drivers of the curve in the road. Martinez said the city will add more of them, along with an electronic speed detection sign. The speed limit will also be lowered from 35 miles per hour to 30.

A traffic signal is planned along Hulen and Trail Lake Dr., one block north of Brady’s house, which Martinez said engineers hoped would also slow traffic. Working in cooperation with TxDOT, Martinez said it could be another year before the signal is installed.

