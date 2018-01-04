DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Winter Storm Grayson is causing airlines across the country to cancel hundreds of flights to and from several cities on the east coast.
North Texas based American and Southwest Airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights to the East Coast ahead of the major winter weather.
Multiple major airports in New York, Boston and Philadelphia are among those hubs affected by the weather. Smaller airports from Virginia to Maine are also experiencing difficulties.
Some airports hope to try and resume flights much later today, depending on weather conditions.
People trying to leave from DFW International Airport and Dallas Love Field say its a hassle, but they can only accept it and be patient.
Anyone flying Southwest can rebook for free within two weeks of today.
People flying American can check online to see if they can rebook without paying a change fee.