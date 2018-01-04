Filed Under:Austin, Big 12, Center for Sports Leadership, College, donation, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, Longhorns, NBA, NCAA, Texas, University Of Texas

AUSTIN (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is donating $3 million to the University of Texas, where he won national player of the year honors in his lone season before turning pro.

The donation will support the Longhorns basketball program and the school’s Center for Sports Leadership and Innovation. Part of the Texas basketball facility will bear Durant’s name. The donation will pay for renovations made to the men’s and women’s practice facility and locker rooms.

gettyimages 898599410 e1514304961912 Kevin Durant Donates $3 Million To University Of Texas

Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Durant played at Texas during the 2006-2007 season. Durant said his year with the Longhorns built the foundation of who he is today as a player and person.

Durant is an eight-time NBA All-Star and won the 2017 NBA Finals MVP while leading the Warriors to the championship.

