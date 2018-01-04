WICHITA FALLS (AP) — Texas prison officials say nearly 40 inmates on a hunger strike since Christmas have ended their protest over alleged limited recreational time and food portions.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says the 37 inmates at the Allred Unit accepted meals again Wednesday. TDCJ officials didn’t immediately return messages Thursday about the end of the strike at the prison in Iowa Park, 120 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
All of the Allred Unit inmates who participated in the hunger strike are in administrative segregation. The offenders are isolated from the general prison population because they’re deemed a security risk or danger to others.
TDCJ spokesman Robert Hurst earlier said most of the inmates who refused meals had food in their cells that they bought from the prison commissary.
