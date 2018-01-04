Taylor Swift Adds More Dates To Tour, Including 2nd Show In Arlington Look what you made her do. Due to overwhelming demand, music superstar Taylor Swift has added additional shows to her upcoming "Reputation" stadium tour.

Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In DFWWhen it comes time to kick off 2018, there are a lot of great options for families in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Here are the best ways to spend New Year's Day in the DFW area for families.