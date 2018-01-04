ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers have announced the dates, times and players for their upcoming winter caravan.
Rangers players, coaches, broadcasters, and alumni will make appearances at nine Kroger Food Stores during the month of January.
The dates are as follows:
Friday, January 12, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Kroger, 3915 Hwy. 377 East, Granbury, TX 76049
Scheduled to Appear: Nick Gardewine, Brett Nicholas, Don Wakamatsu, Matt Hicks
Saturday, January 13, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 7005 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75063
Scheduled to Appear: Matt Bush, Brett Nicholas, Jeff Russell
Tuesday, January 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kroger, 701 West Marshall, Longview, TX 75601
Scheduled to Appear: Steve Buechele, Robinson Chirinos, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Jared Sandler
Thursday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Kroger, 845 West Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX 76012
Scheduled to Appear: Doug Fister, Matt Moore
Sunday, January 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 4241 Capitol Ave., Dallas, TX 75204
Scheduled to Appear: Jake Diekman, Mike Minor
Sunday, January 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 12600 North Beach St., Fort Worth, TX 76177
Scheduled to Appear: Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Cole Hamels
Tuesday, January 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kroger, 2200 FM 663, Midlothian, TX 76055
Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Tony Barnette, Delino Deshields, Dave Raymond
Friday, January 26, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Kroger, 1820 Loy Lake, Sherman, TX 75090
Scheduled to Appear: Steve Buechele, Matt Bush, Eric Nadel
Saturday, January 27, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 2925 Custer Road, Plano, TX 75075
Scheduled to Appear: Keone Kela, others TBA
Other public autograph appearances on the 2018 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will include:
Thursday, January 11, 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Jim Turner Chevrolet, 1105 East McGregor Drive, McGregor, TX 76657
Scheduled to Appear: Matt Bush, Chris Martin, Shawn Tolleson, Tom Grieve
The complete schedule of Rangers appearances at Kroger locations (all are open free of charge to the public; schedule of participants is subject to change; number of autographs to be signed may be limited depending on location; please visit texasrangers.com for complete details):