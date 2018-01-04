Filed Under:MLB, Texas Rangers, Texas Rangers Autographs, Texas Rangers Fan Fest, Winter Caravan

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers have announced the dates, times and players for their upcoming winter caravan.

Rangers players, coaches, broadcasters, and alumni will make appearances at nine Kroger Food Stores during the month of January.

The dates are as follows:

Friday, January 12, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Kroger, 3915 Hwy. 377 East, Granbury, TX 76049

Scheduled to Appear: Nick Gardewine, Brett Nicholas, Don Wakamatsu, Matt Hicks

Saturday, January 13, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 7005 North MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75063

Scheduled to Appear: Matt Bush, Brett Nicholas, Jeff Russell

Tuesday, January 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kroger, 701 West Marshall, Longview, TX 75601

Scheduled to Appear: Steve Buechele, Robinson Chirinos, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Jared Sandler

Thursday, January 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Kroger, 845 West Lamar Blvd., Arlington, TX 76012

Scheduled to Appear: Doug Fister, Matt Moore

Sunday, January 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Kroger, 4241 Capitol Ave., Dallas, TX 75204

Scheduled to Appear: Jake Diekman, Mike Minor

Sunday, January 21, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 12600 North Beach St., Fort Worth, TX 76177

Scheduled to Appear: Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Cole Hamels

Tuesday, January 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Kroger, 2200 FM 663, Midlothian, TX 76055

Scheduled to Appear: Jeff Banister, Tony Barnette, Delino Deshields, Dave Raymond

Friday, January 26, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Kroger, 1820 Loy Lake, Sherman, TX 75090

Scheduled to Appear: Steve Buechele, Matt Bush, Eric Nadel

Saturday, January 27, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Kroger, 2925 Custer Road, Plano, TX 75075

Scheduled to Appear: Keone Kela, others TBA

Other public autograph appearances on the 2018 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will include:

Thursday, January 11, 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Jim Turner Chevrolet, 1105 East McGregor Drive, McGregor, TX 76657

Scheduled to Appear: Matt Bush, Chris Martin, Shawn Tolleson, Tom Grieve

The complete schedule of Rangers appearances at Kroger locations (all are open free of charge to the public; schedule of participants is subject to change; number of autographs to be signed may be limited depending on location; please visit texasrangers.com for complete details):

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch