By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Local TV, Saginaw police, Shooting, skate park, teens shot

SAGINAW, Texas (CBS11) – Three young men Saginaw Police describe as in their late teens to early 20s were shot Thursday evening at a skate park off Stafford Station Drive and High Country Trail near middle and elementary schools.

Two of the victims are in serious condition at JPS Hospital.

Two of the three were shot multiple times in their legs.

A third victim was shot in the hand but is in good condition at JPS Hospital.

Fort Worth Police and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies are helping Saginaw Police look for the shooting suspect.

ascene 3 Young Men Shot At Saginaw Skate Park

Saginaw shooting scene (Ken Molestina – CBS11)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch