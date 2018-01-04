SAGINAW, Texas (CBS11) – Three young men Saginaw Police describe as in their late teens to early 20s were shot Thursday evening at a skate park off Stafford Station Drive and High Country Trail near middle and elementary schools.
Two of the victims are in serious condition at JPS Hospital.
Two of the three were shot multiple times in their legs.
A third victim was shot in the hand but is in good condition at JPS Hospital.
Fort Worth Police and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies are helping Saginaw Police look for the shooting suspect.
Comments
Ken MolestinaMore from Ken Molestina