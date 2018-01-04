DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who oversaw Dallas County’s response to both the Ebola and West Nile Virus outbreaks is retiring.
Sources tell CBS11, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Zach Thompson’s retirement will become effective at the end of the month.
In 2012, Thompson launched a public awareness effort to combat the West Nile Virus which killed 13 people that year.
In 2014, he calmed public fears over an Ebola outbreak after a man from Liberia died of the disease while visiting relatives in Dallas and infected to nurses.
Thompson, who became director in 2003, has not given a reason for his retirement.
His interim replacement will be the department’s deputy director Ganesh Shivaramaiyer.