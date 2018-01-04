CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:10 years in prison, Crime, Fraud, Millennium Title, Nancy Carroll, Nancy Jackson Carroll, Nancy Spinks, ponzi scheme, Southlake, Tarrant County, Texas

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD/AP) — The former owner of a North Texas title company who stole millions from customers and referred to herself as the “Millennium Mobster” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

A judge in Tarrant County also has ordered 46-year-old Nancy Spinks, also known as Nancy Jackson Carroll, to pay $8.6 million in restitution.

Spinks last year pleaded guilty to theft in a plea deal with prosecutors. Up until sentencing, Carroll was unremorseful for her actions, bragging to her mother that she would not be sentenced to prison for a white collar crime. But when the gravity of her crime finally hit her, she changed her tune in court.

She tearfully apologized in court Wednesday. Judge George Gallagher said she didn’t need to apologize to him but that her actions “destroyed a lot of lives.”

Spinks owned Millennium Title of Southlake. Prosecutors say it was a Ponzi scheme she used to skim money and bankroll an elaborate lifestyle.

She disappeared in August 2016 and was apprehended in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois.

