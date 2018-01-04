FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD/AP) — The former owner of a North Texas title company who stole millions from customers and referred to herself as the “Millennium Mobster” has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A judge in Tarrant County also has ordered 46-year-old Nancy Spinks, also known as Nancy Jackson Carroll, to pay $8.6 million in restitution.
Spinks last year pleaded guilty to theft in a plea deal with prosecutors. Up until sentencing, Carroll was unremorseful for her actions, bragging to her mother that she would not be sentenced to prison for a white collar crime. But when the gravity of her crime finally hit her, she changed her tune in court.
She tearfully apologized in court Wednesday. Judge George Gallagher said she didn’t need to apologize to him but that her actions “destroyed a lot of lives.”
Spinks owned Millennium Title of Southlake. Prosecutors say it was a Ponzi scheme she used to skim money and bankroll an elaborate lifestyle.
She disappeared in August 2016 and was apprehended in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois.
