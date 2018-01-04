Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Boys to Men at Bass Hall Friday and Saturday night. (1/5-6)
Do some forever Bowie karaoke Friday night at Texas Theater. (1/5)
The Molly Ringwalds are playing the House of Blues Friday night. (1/5)
The Kraig Parker: The King Lives! Elvis Birthday celebration is Saturday at the Irving Arts Center. (1/6)
The Los Colinas Bridal Show is Sunday at the Irving Convention Center. (1/7)
The Eisemann Center will be hosting Mandy Harvey, the extraordinary deaf singer who was a finalist and crowd favorite on this season of America’s Got Talent on Saturday, January 6th at 7:30pm. Fans will be able to hear her magical voice live and in person for this intimate show in Richardson, good seats are still available!
