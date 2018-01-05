NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just as expected a bitter blast raced across the east coast dumping several feet of snow and turning rivers and lakes to ice. While the worst of the storm has passed it has left millions of Americans stuck in place, with thousands of flights grounded, hundreds of schools closed and grocery store shelves emptied.

With the cold weather keeping some flights grounded, airports in North Texas and across the country are experiencing delays and cancellations.

There aren’t many major delays at Dallas/Fort Worth International or Dallas Love Field Airport, except for some passengers trying to fly into LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

A group of Australian basketball players have been trying to get to New York since Thursday and are hoping they’ll make it later today. Friday morning player Xavier Howard explained the group now has an alternate route in the works. “We’re trying to get to New York, but obviously with the storms we can’t get there. So, we’re going to Philly and then we’re catching a bus to New York – hopefully.”

Looking at the numbers American Airlines reports there were more than 1,300 flights were cancelled on January 4. So far today there have been more than 350 flights canceled because of the storm.

Airports in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia are back to normal operations and while flight suspensions at JFK and LaGuardia Airport have been lifted, the airports are still trying to unsnarl things.

Flight suspensions have been lifted at LGA Airport, but fliers are urged to contact their airlines for information on resumption of specific flights. — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) January 4, 2018

If you are traveling today, regardless of your destination, airports and airlines across the country say the best thing to do is watch the status of your flight and check for updates to your itinerary frequently.

In most cases, major airlines are waiving the normal flight change fees for customers scheduled to fly to, from, or through airports affected by the storm.