FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – It is an annual occurrence, as predictable and reliable as the change of seasons: Dallas Cowboys senior director of college and pro personnel Will McClay receives flirtations from NFL teams considering giving him a fancier title to depart Dallas.

And annually, McClay says “no.’’ Could this offseason be different?

The Houston Texans have the 51-year-old McClay on their list of General Manager candidates, according to the Houston Chronicle. But lets not get too ahead of ourselves.

The Fan’s Mike Fisher just spoke to McClay.

“I have not personally heard from anyone (regarding interviews),’’ McClay said.

That could change in a snap, of course, with teams wishing to interview the accomplished McClay for their general-manager or personnel-chief vacancies. For the last two years, McClay has removed himself from consideration, opting to remain loyal to the Joneses (and opting to stick with a job that is financially lucrative and offers great power inside the building, just without the fancy title).

And one of the reasons it could change: McClay has friend-and-family ties in Houston, and landing there could still offer him close proximity to his Dallas-based family.

McClay attended high school and college in Houston (at Rice) before eventually going to work with the Joneses and becoming the head coach of their Dallas Arena team. His background as a player, scout, coach and executive serves the Cowboys well inside The Star, as in addition to being the “scouting guru,’’ he is a unifier between ownership, coaching staff, scouting department and even the locker room.

There have long been reasons for other NFL teams to covet Will McClay. We’re about to see if Houston offers a reason for a change.