Filed Under:All-Pro, All-Pro Team, Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Lawrence, NFL, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin

DALLAS (AP/105.3 The Fan) – One year after having five players named to The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team, the Dallas Cowboys were shut out Friday.

gettyimages 597594810 No Cowboys On 2018 All Pro Team

SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 25: Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the Seattle Seahawks during the preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Pro-Bowlers Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence were candidates to make the team.

Frederick, Martin, Smith, running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Sean Lee were the five Cowboys All-Pros last season.

Antonio Brown is one of four repeaters from last season’s team and the only unanimous choice.

In voting announced Friday, the brilliant wide receiver of the Pittsburgh Steelers drew all 50 ballots from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Brown missed the last two-plus games with an ankle injury.

He is one of four players to make his fourth All-Pro squad, joining New England tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly and Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The repeaters from 2016 are Rams interior defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who got 49 votes, and punter Johnny Hekker; and Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner.

In their turnaround season, the Rams led the way with six All-Pros, including two more specialists: kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper. Running back Todd Gurley and left tackle Andrew Whitworth also were honored.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch