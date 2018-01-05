WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died early Friday morning after fire destroyed her Parker County home. It happened at about 3:00 a.m. along Bellenger Lane, north of Weatherford.
Flames and smoke were showing when fire crews first arrived at the scene. Once the blaze was under control, firefighters went inside of the structure and discovered the woman’s body. The Parker County Fire Marshal’s Office and the medical examiner were both called to the scene.
The woman’s name has not been released, but she is said to have been in her 80s.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fatal fire. Family members explained that the woman lived alone and used a wood stove and a space heater to stay warm during cold days. It is not yet known if that might have contributed to the cause of the flames.