Filed Under:Bellenger Lane, house fire, Local TV, parker county, Weatherford

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died early Friday morning after fire destroyed her Parker County home. It happened at about 3:00 a.m. along Bellenger Lane, north of Weatherford.

Flames and smoke were showing when fire crews first arrived at the scene. Once the blaze was under control, firefighters went inside of the structure and discovered the woman’s body. The Parker County Fire Marshal’s Office and the medical examiner were both called to the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released, but she is said to have been in her 80s.

parker1 Womans Body Found After Crews Battle Parker County House Fire

(credit: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW.COM)

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fatal fire. Family members explained that the woman lived alone and used a wood stove and a space heater to stay warm during cold days. It is not yet known if that might have contributed to the cause of the flames.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch