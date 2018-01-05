Filed Under:Coast Guard, dog rescue, Dr. Bill Kinsinger, Local TV, missing pilot, missing plane, rescue flight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor.

Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog. His plane never landed.

The Coast Guard was still searching Friday for 55-year-old Kinsinger, who was last seen over the Gulf of Mexico.

screen shot 2018 01 04 at 4 40 43 pm Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot

Bill Kinsinger (Best Fur Friends Rescue)

Fellow volunteers with Pilots N Paws made the trip Thursday, transporting a disabled senior husky to its temporary home in Oklahoma.

From there, the dog will be taken to Las Vegas for medical care.

Kinsinger’s fellow volunteers told KOKH-TV on Thursday that the missing doctor would have wanted the rescue to go ahead.

