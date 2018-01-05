OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor.
Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport on Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog. His plane never landed.
The Coast Guard was still searching Friday for 55-year-old Kinsinger, who was last seen over the Gulf of Mexico.
Fellow volunteers with Pilots N Paws made the trip Thursday, transporting a disabled senior husky to its temporary home in Oklahoma.
From there, the dog will be taken to Las Vegas for medical care.
Kinsinger’s fellow volunteers told KOKH-TV on Thursday that the missing doctor would have wanted the rescue to go ahead.
