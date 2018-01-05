OAKLAND, Calif. (105.3 THE FAN/AP) – The Oakland Raiders will introduce Jon Gruden as the new head coach of the football team at a Tuesday press conference, according to reports.

Gruden was fired by Tampa Bay following the 2008 season and has spent the past nine years as an announcer at ESPN.

“It’s been a long couple of weeks,” Gruden said in a recent interview after speaking with the Raiders organization. “I know they’ve gone through their process of interviewing candidates and until they’re done I won’t know. I did have a good meeting with Mark. I’ve known him a long time and got a lot of respect for the Raiders football organization.”

The Raiders are giving Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN.

Gruden spent four seasons as coach in Oakland from 1998-2001. After leading the Raiders to 8-8 records his first two years, Gruden helped the team reach the AFC title game following the 2000 season and got Oakland back into the playoffs the following season.

His tenure ended shortly after the “Tuck Rule” loss to the New England Patriots when he was traded the following month to Tampa Bay for two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders and $8 million.

Gruden beat the Raiders in the Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers but didn’t win another playoff game for Tampa Bay in his final six seasons. He has a 95-81 career record.

The Raiders will be required to comply with the “Rooney Rule” and interview at least one minority candidate or otherwise face discipline from the NFL. The team has not commented on the search and might have already conducted that interview.

